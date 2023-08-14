CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old was arrested for attempted murder after a reported knife attack early Sunday morning on Johns Island.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Edward Jean Pollock was taken into custody Sunday morning on an attempted murder charge.

CCSO reports say Pollock and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation over Pollock’s high level of intoxication around 1:00 a.m.

The victim says Pollock made several threats such as “I’m going to stab you in your sleep,” and “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim told deputies that Pollock began swinging at him with a seven-inch blade.

Reports say the victim defended himself by knocking Pollock unconscious.

Deputies arrived to find Pollock unconscious and the knife just feet away from him.

Pollock is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.