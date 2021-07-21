CCSO Deputies investigating Tuesday night shooting in Lincolnville, leaves one critically injured

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Deputies respond to a shooting on Brenda B Drive in Lincolnville, deputies responded around 8:18 P.M. Tuesday night.

A citizen reported that a male victim was suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and was found in a car at the end of Brenda B Drive, CCSO says.

Apparently the vehicle was damaged by gunfire – the shooter is unknown and fled the area.

CCSO says that the victim was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone was with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 202-1700.

This is an ongoing investigation with limited details available at this time.

