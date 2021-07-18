CCSO: Hollywood man dies after Saturday night shooting on Salters Hill Road, shooter fled

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies responded to a shooting on the 5300 block of Salters Hill Road in Hollywood.

Officials say that a citizen heard multiple gunshots in the area of 5365 Salters Hill Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were met with a unresponsive male inside the residence at the address – the male died from apparent gunshot wounds.

The shooter is unknown, and fled the area before deputies arrived.

Deputies searched the area for evidence and inquired with multiple witnesses in the area for additional information.

The scene is still under investigation, and anyone with information on this incident are asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200

