LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found shot in the arm Friday afternoon following an incident in Ladson’s Woodside Manor neighborhood.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting shortly before 3:40 p.m. in the Woodside Manor community.

CCSO deputies found a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to an arm.

Investigators believe the victim had been shot outside before taking cover inside a home.

CCSO says multiple gunshots were fired during the incident.

The victim was transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

The deputies searched the area but did not find any suspects.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation by CCSO. Anyone with information about the incident can call CCSO at 843-743-720.