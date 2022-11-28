MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a McClellanville man reported being shot in the leg.

According to CCSO, deputies were notified before 8:00 a.m. Thursday that a man had walked up to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire Dispatch Station with a gunshot wound on his thigh.

Paramedics took him to Roper hospital in Mount Pleasant, where he was met by CCSO deputies.

Deputies said that the man reported being at a bonfire then feeling “like something hit him.” He claimed he “could not provide an accurate location due to being intoxicated” and “was reluctant to provide additional information” because “he did not want anyone to get in trouble.”

The man later told deputies that he was hanging out at the docks in McClellanville and that the gunshot was self-inflicted, according to the report.

Two people had previously reported hearing gunshots in the area of the Tibwin Community between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, but responding deputies “did not immediately find any evidence of a shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700.