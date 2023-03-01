CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made an arrest following an armed robbery that occurred in November at a Ladson gas station.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Javonte West, 29 on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, according to spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The robbery happened at Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9 a.m. on November 20.

An employee of the business reported a man walking into the store and demanding money.

The employee gave the suspect money, and he left the store. There were no injuries.

West is currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center.