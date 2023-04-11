MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with developmental disabilities.

Willie Grant, 58, is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, according to Charleston County jail records.

An affidavit from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office states on March 22 Grant picked up the woman after she finished a job interview at a Rivers Avenue location.

The woman offered gas money to Grant, to which Grant stated: “he wanted something else.”

Grant allegedly groped the victim’s private area on numerous occasions and tried to kiss her.

Grant eventually drove to a location in the area of Six Mile Road and Sally Gilliard Road where he then parked near a construction site, removed the victim’s clothing, and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.