CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man faces multiple charges after he’s accused of armed robbery and a reported theft of lawn equipment in February, affidavits show.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Harold Gadsden III (23) on February 19, allegedly pointed a handgun toward the victim at a Circle K in Ravenel and stole $20 from him.

Gadsden then fled the area in a silver Nissan Sentra.

A week later, another victim in the Hollywood area reported to CCSO that lawn equipment was stolen from his yard. That victim’s wife heard a “boom” sound coming from their barn when they noticed a Nissan Sentra parked nearby.

The victim returned to his home to find a leaf blower and air compressor missing, an affidavit stated.

Gadsden III was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and petty larceny, jail records show.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $154,250 bond.