CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest following a Hollywood-area shooting that happened in January.

CCSO arrested Paul Shine Jr. (25), Wednesday in connection to the January 30 shooting.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the 6000 block of Highway 162, just before 1:00 p.m., and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

An investigation determined the victim was outside a residence when he got into an altercation with another man who shot him with a handgun. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found in Adams Run.

The victim was treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Shine is currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center.