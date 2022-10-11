CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a man on an additional charge connected to a fatal August 7 hit and run.

William Grant was previously arrested for the collision, which killed Samantha Hines.

According to CCSO, Hines was walking against the flow of traffic, along the grass shoulder of Highway 78. Grant was driving on the opposite side of the road, crossed the 10-foot median into the lane nearest to Hines, and struck her. He only had a beginner’s permit at the time.

Initially, he was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of contraband.

He has since been charged with an additional count of reckless homicide. Deputies and US Marshals located Grant Tuesday and took him into custody. Bond has not yet been set.