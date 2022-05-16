CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing charges after reportedly assaulting, threatening and shouting racial slurs at deputies while resisting arrest on Saturday.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Joy Ave. in West Ashley around 10:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

According to the caller, a man, later identified as Kevin Suite (57), threatened to use a firearm against partygoers at a nearby residence stating he “had a clear line of sight to the party” and blocked one of the guests from leaving the property.

When deputies arrived, they reported that Suite was “extremely intoxicated,” uncooperative, and shouting expletives and racial slurs. He was placed under arrest for public disorderly conduct. While Suite was being escorted to the patrol car, he reportedly head-butted a sergeant twice, striking him first in the chest and then again in the chin.

On the way to Al Cannon Detention Center, he reportedly threatened to inflict bodily harm and kill the deputy and the deputy’s family, stating “I will bust your f—– brains out n—- you’ve got a f—– bullet, n—- you’ve got bullets coming your way you’re f—– done yo, that’s f—– it baby, it’s coming to you bang bang, I got your name n—- n—-, you’re gonna f—– die yo for real, I hope your f—– family enjoys you because they next bang bang.”

Upon arrival at the Detention Center, Suite allegedly head-butted the transport deputy in the chin.

Suite is charged with threatening the life of a public official, public disorderly conduct, and two counts of assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.