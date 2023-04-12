LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested after he’s accused of carjacking a woman Sunday night in the Ladson area, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday around 11 p.m., a woman made a stop at a Marathon gas station in the area of Ladson Road and Highway 78 when she had a conversation with a man, identified as John Holding (60), and invited him to sit in her SUV to avoid the cold weather.

Holding then punched the victim in the face, knocking her unconscious, and drove away from the area in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim then awoke in a parking lot nearby and noticed her vehicle was missing, an affidavit states.

The vehicle was later found parked and wrecked at another location with Holding apparently sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Holding was positively identified after a description was given by the victim.

The affidavit said that Holding was seemingly intoxicated, and he admitted not knowing the victim outside of the encounter at the gas station.

Holding was charged with carjacking, jail records show. He is currently held on a $5,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.