CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Moncks Corner man was arrested in connection with the thefts of two trailers following an investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee Hill, 32, is charged with two counts of grand larceny, $10,000 or more, according to Charleston County jail records.

The enclosed trailers were taken from a storage facility off Fresh Catch Lane in February.

Deputies said that detectives spotted stolen items and the trailers on Hill’s property.

Investigators were able to gather sufficient information to determine Hill as a suspect, CCSO stated.

The stolen trailer was stamped by CCSO with a special identification number that helped detectives identify the trailer as belonging to the owner who reported the theft.

The sheriff’s office will have its next trailer stamping event March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at E.B. Ellington Elementary School in Ravenel. Residents can have their trailers stamped for free during the event.