MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a registered sex offender for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jeffrey Allen Miller (64) of Macoma Drive was arrested after a months-long investigation by CCSO and the SC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

According to CCSO, investigators found an email sent September 10 that included images depicting an adult man and a girl between the ages of 11 and 14 in an explicit state. The email was traced back to Miller, who had previously registered the address as part of his convicted sex offender registration.

Miller is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Bond has not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.