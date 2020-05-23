CCSO: One arrested after shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Friday that Rasheed Jenkins (27) has been arrested for his involvement in an altercation that led to shots fired.

According to CCSO, deputies were dispatched to Midview Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that “two individuals were involved in an altercation…during which the suspect reportedly discharged a firearm.” The victim was not hit, and the Jenkins fled the scene.

A description of the Jenkins and his vehicle was given to CCSO, and deputies located him traveling on Highway 78. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested him.

Jenkins is facing charges of first degree assault and battery, as well as unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.