CCSO: One arrested following assault, shooting in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reports that one man has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday night incident on the 1,000 block of Gadsdenville Road.

According to CCSO, Anthony Taylor was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The initial report states that around 6:20 p.m., deputies were notified of an “active disturbance” in the area, in which a female victim advised that Taylor “hit her in the face, broke her vehicle windshield, and was…shooting at her.”

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Taylor had fled in a dark blue Chevrolet Suburban. They put out a description of the vehicle, began patrolling the area, and responded to the residence.

CCSO spoke to an additional witness, who at first was uncooperative, but later told deputies that he “got into a scuffle with another male over a woman.” The man had “a large laceration on the back top portion of his head” but declined EMS treatment. He also advised deputies that he heard several gunshots.

Deputies located nine “40 cal shell casings in front of the residence in the roadway.”

At this time, the Mount Pleasant Police Department advised CCSO that they had located Taylor.