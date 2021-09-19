CCSO: One hurt after Sunday shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are on scene of a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Ravenel near Davison Road at Savannah Highway.

Officials say that traffic on Savannah Highway is congested as authorities investigate the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, CCSO says.

Authorities are also rerouting traffic and advise motorists to drive carefully.

Limited information is available at this time – News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.