CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a suspect connected to a January shooting.

On January 24, deputies responded to a Theodore Brunson Road residence around 7 p.m. when they found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to CCSO.

Video captured on a doorbell camera showed that around 6:50 p.m. four people were on the front porch of the home before they rang the doorbell. Shortly, shots were fired and the woman was hit.

The woman was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

There was another person inside the home who was not hurt.

Image of assailant captured on doorbell video | Credit: CCSO

The shooting itself was not captured on video, however, a suspect armed with a pistol was seen in a still image. He is described as a black male with long dreads.

Two other suspects were also seen in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Will Muirheid at (843) 554-2238 or wmuirheid@charlestoncounty.org.