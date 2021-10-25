CCSO reports two weekend shootings on Elsey Drive in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say that two shootings happened over the weekend, one Friday and the other Sunday, in the area of Elsey Drive in West Ashley.

Deputies say that both shootings happened at the same address, and detectives are investigating the extent of the connection between the two incidents.

Records report that the victims in Sunday’s shooting were juveniles and both were transported to an area hospital.

The shootings were not random, and there is no information indicative of a threat to the community, reports say. An investigation of the motive is ongoing and there is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CCSO directly at (843) 202-1700 or after hours at (843) 743-7200. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Editor’s note: Limited information is available at this time. Check back for updates.