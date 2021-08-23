CCSO searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) seeks help from the public in locating wanted 29-year-old Malcolm Tyre Kinloch.

According to CCSO, Kinloch is 5’09” in height, weighing 170 pounds.

Kinloch has bench warrants for two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen firearm, CCSO reports.

Kinloch should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, CCSO says.

For immediate help, the public is asked to call (843) 743-7200.

For non-urgent assistance, contact Master Deputy Rissanen at (843) 529-7391 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

