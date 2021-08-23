CCSO searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) seeks help from the public in locating wanted 29-year-old Malcolm Tyre Kinloch.

According to CCSO, Kinloch is 5’09” in height, weighing 170 pounds.

Kinloch has bench warrants for two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen firearm, CCSO reports.

Kinloch should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, CCSO says.

For immediate help, the public is asked to call (843) 743-7200.

For non-urgent assistance, contact Master Deputy Rissanen at (843) 529-7391 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Count on 2 for updates.

DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES