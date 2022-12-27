Aubrey Zanders was shot outside of his home on December 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in solving a homicide case from four years ago.

CCSO is looking for any information about the murder of Aubrey Zanders (39), a man shot and killed on December 27, 2018, outside his West Ashley home.

Zanders was taking out trash when “it’s believed” he encountered people attempting to break into a storage area before he was shot, investigators say.

He was then transported to an area hospital where he later died. Zanders was able to describe one of the assailants as a black male with dreads before his death.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with relevant information about the case is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200 or Detective Goldstein at (843) 670-1183.