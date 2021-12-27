Deputies seeking help in solving Dec. 2018 murder of 39-year-old man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies need your help in solving a December 2018 homicide case.

CCSO is looking for any information concerning the murder of Aubrey Zanders (39) who, on December 27, 2018, was shot outside of his home in West Ashley

Zanders was taking out trash “when it’s believed he encountered people trying to break into a storage area,” deputies say, before being shot.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. One of the suspects is described as a black male with dreads, Zanders told authorities before his death.

No arrests have been made.

Those with relevant information about this case are asked to call CCSO at (843) 743-7200, Detective Goldstein at (843) 670-1183, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

A reward is being offered.

