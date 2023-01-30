NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a man was left with gunshot wounds outside a Zaxby’s in North Charleston Friday night.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews were dispatched to a Zaxby’s on Rivers Avenue around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

A man reported to detectives that he was in the restaurant parking lot when someone approached and shot him once.

The victim said his friend drove him to the scene of a nearby collision, where North Charleston Police officers were working, for help from law enforcement.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The victim did not give a detailed description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact CCSO at 843-743-7200. Count on 2 for updates.