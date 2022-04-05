JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies have arrested a man connected to an armed robbery of a Dollar General on Johns Island that happened early March.

James Joseph Wilson, 45, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 4:20 p.m., authorities responded to the business for a reported armed robbery but the suspect had already fled the scene.

A store clerk told deputies that a tall white male presented a black firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

Deputies located the suspect in a parking lot of a nearby location that matched a suspect description, identified as Wilson, with about $278.83 in his pocket.

CCSO said that K-9 deputies and helicopters assisted in the search.

Wilson is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center.