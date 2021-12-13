CCSO warns of “Grinches posing as deputies”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning residents not to fall victim to a holiday scam.

According to CCSO, scammers are calling victims posing as deputies. The scammers use the names of real CCSO deputies and claim the victims have outstanding warrants.

They then demand payment to clear the warrants, typically via gift cards.

CCSO says that they will never ask for payments to clear warrants, especially in the form of gift cards.

To check a warrant status, click here.

Anyone that has fallen victim to this scam should contact CCSO at 843-743-7200.