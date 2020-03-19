Live Now
CCSD adds 10 additional WiFi bus stops

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has added 10 more WiFi bus locations throughout the county.

Buses will be stationed at their sites Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The additional locations are:

  • Lincoln High School Campus, 714 Lincoln Road, McClellanville
  • James Island Youth Soccer Complex, 871 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston
  • Food Lion, 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
  • Northwoods Community Park, 8348 Greenridge Road, North
  • Collins Park Community Center, 4155 Fellowship Road, North Charleston
  • Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
  • St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground, 1095 Playground Road, Charleston
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool, 155 Jackson Street, Charleston
  • Train Station Playground, 5775 Route 165, Ravenel
  • C.C. Blaney Elementary School Campus, 7184 Route 162, Hollywood

