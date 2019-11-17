One man found dead in the parking lot of Ashley Oaks Apartment Complex

WEST ASHLEY, (WCBD) – On Saturday morning, police were called to the Ashley Oaks Apartment complex where one man was found dead.

Upon arrival, Charleston Police discovered one-man dead in the parking lot.

Police say that the suspect had ran from the complex and was later on taken into custody.

The alleged suspect, 39-year-old Algernard Devincent Young has been booked into the jail this weekend.

Young has two pending charges against him, including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police believe this to be a domestic crime between the two men.

At this time, the name of the victim who was shot has not been released.

Young is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.