CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County man is out on bond after he is accused of sharing child pornography on social media.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Jordan Blake is charged with multiple sex crimes including second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Following a tip submitted to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, CCSO found a video showing a child (two to four years old) involved in a sexual act on November 22, affidavits state.

The file was determined to be linked to a Dropbox account registered to Blake.

A detective interviewed Blake on Monday and found numerous files of child porn on his phone. Blake was then taken into custody and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Jail records show he was released on a $175,000 bond.