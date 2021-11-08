Charleston County deputies arrest man for following, shooting two people after encounter at restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday arrested one man in connection to a September 19 shooting in Ravenel that left one person dead and one person injured.

Da’Shawn Marquis Richards (23) was taken into custody on charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to CCSO, Richards encountered the victims at a restaurant on September 19. After they left, he followed them down Savannah Highway then shot at their car, hitting both of them.

Richards is expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.