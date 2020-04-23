Charleston County deputies searching for suspect in Hayne Street shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday on Hayne Street.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Carlos Josue Caban.

Deputies say there are two active warrants for Caban, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and attempted murder.

Jail records show the suspect was previously arrested on April 10th on drug-related charged and released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

Authorities say you should use cation of you see Caban. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim in this case suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information about Caban’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.