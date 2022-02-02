Charleston County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed and dangerous suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous who is wanted on multiple charges.

Kevin Laval Thompson (24) is wanted for possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a handgun, threatening the life of a public official, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and resisting arrest.

According to CCSO, Thompson was pulled over January 29 for a traffic stop. Deputies found 165 grams of marijuana and a firearm in his vehicle. Thompson “fought and threatened a deputy before eventually evading capture.”

CCSO says that Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.

