CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a second man in connection with an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza in West Ashley.

According to CCSO, the incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on January 20, 2022. Deputies were called to the Domino’s Pizza at 1930 Ashley River Road, where the employees reported being held at gunpoint by two men.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspects were gone. They got away with money from the cash register, a wallet, and the phone of an employee.

Surveillance video of the incident showed two men entering through the back door. One of the men, later identified as Antwan J. Bligen Sr. demonstrated that he had a handgun tucked in his waistband, according to affidavits obtained from CCSO.

Both suspects were armed and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing from the scene.

Bligen is charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He is expected to have a bond hearing tomorrow morning.