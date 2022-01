CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of one man in connection to a December 14 shooting in Hollywood.

Aaronne Malique White Gates (24) was arrested for shooting into a home on Casper Drive.

White also filed a false police report, saying someone stole his vehicle, “which was used in the shooting and subsequent pursuit.”

He is currently being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.