CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A medical staff contractor at Al Cannon Detention Center was arrested Monday after being accused of trying to furnish contraband at the jail, deputies say.

Deputies charged Dayna Yvette Smalls, 45, of North Charleston with four counts of furnishing contraband and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted an investigation following reports of contraband at the jail.

Smalls was apprehended after deputies say she entered the jail with marijuana, cigarettes, rolling papers, and prescription medicine. She is a certified medical assistant for Wellpath, a contracted medical provider.

She is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.