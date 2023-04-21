CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old Charleston man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Samer Selwanes, 48, pled guilty after an investigation indicating that an adult female reported to a victim assistance organization that she was 13 years old when she started conversing on Facebook Messenger with another user, according to the United State Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

In that communication, the victim was reportedly coerced to produce sexually explicit images of herself.

Agents then searched Selwanes’ home and devices and also searched the victim’s cell phone.

“The electronic forensic evidence showed that from June 2013 to August 2016, Selwanes, who falsely purported to be a minor himself, communicated with the victim, who was a minor at that time, on Facebook Messenger and coerced her to create and transmit to him images of herself engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to a release.

Selwanes was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime court-ordered supervision.