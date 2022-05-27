CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston man is facing charges after he admitted to possessing and distributing pornographic images of children.

Jay Cook, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate after the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber-tip in reference to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Cook’s home where they found multiple sexually graphic images of males ranging from 9 to 11 years old on a computer.

Cook confessed to regularly searching for, saving, viewing, and transmitting the images, the affidavit states.

He was booked into Al Cannon Detention Center and issued a $360,000 total bond.