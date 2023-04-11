CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been charged after allegedly presenting a firearm toward an employee Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department.

A CPD officer responded to a shopping center on Ashley River Road after reports of a man waving and pointing a gun.

A Little Caesars employee then pointed out the suspect, Joseph Heyward Jr. (18), to the officer however, when the officer approached and searched Heyward Jr., no weapons were found on his person.

The juvenile victim stated to police that Heyward Jr. aggressively approached her as she was entering the business. She reportedly locked the front door of the business as she told the officer she felt unsafe.

Heyward Jr. then pulled on the door of the business, asking to be let inside when he allegedly lifted his jacket, showing a black handgun tucked in his pants.

“Heyward Jr. then approached the front windows of the business and tapped the firearm against the glass repeatedly causing victims and the following victims to fear for their lives,” the report stated.

The employees then fled to the back of the store as Heyward Jr. was seen yelling and dancing in the vicinity with the gun still in his hand.

After an investigation, the weapon was found in a storage closet as the report states that was a direct area Heyward Jr. was spotted fleeing to.

The weapon was identified as stolen during a vehicle break-in in Goose Creek last November.

Heyward Jr. was charged with three counts of pointing a firearm at a person, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.