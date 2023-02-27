CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 29-year-old Charleston man is behind bars in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

According to the AG’s office, Andrew Benson is accused of soliciting a minor for sex and producing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said an investigation was opened into Benson after investigators received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Benson was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He faces up to a combined 30 years in prison if convicted.