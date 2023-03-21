CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a North Charleston man after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend then tried to fight deputies and escape from custody.

According to affidavits, deputies were called to a residence on Falcon Road around 4:45 p.m. after an altercation between Steven Britton and his girlfriend turned violent.

The report states that the two got into an argument and the girlfriend tried to get away from Britton, but he “grabbed the victim and forcefully dragged her into a bedroom.” Britton hit the victim on the back of the head and kicked her in the legs several times, according to the report.

The couple’s roommate heard the argument and called 911.

When deputies arrived, Britton and the victim were still in the bedroom. Deputies noted “fresh physical injuries on the victim.”

Deputies attempted to arrest Britton for domestic violence, at which point he attempted to flee. They caught him, but Britton “struck [a deputy] multiple times with his fist and legs.” He continued trying to flee and fighting with deputies before he was secured in the CCSO vehicle.

Britton was charged with kidnapping, domestic violence second degree, assaulting a police officer (x2), and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on a $130,000 bond.