Charleston man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor after Snapchat reported him

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a man on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after he was reported by Snapchat.

According to affidavits, Michael Allen Bentz (32) of Wadmalaw Island possessed and transmitted multiple files of child sexual abuse material via Snapchat.

The company reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who referred the case to the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators traced the IP address of the device transmitting the files to a residence on Wadmalaw Island. CCSO conducted a search warrant on Thursday, at which time Bentz admitted to the crimes.

Bentz was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.