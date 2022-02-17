Charleston man arrested in North Carolina bank robbery

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the PNC Bank on New Hope Road just before 2:30 p.m. for a bank robbery that had just happened.

Investigators said a suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. After receiving cash, the suspect was last seen getting in the passenger side of a car and leaving the area.

Officers received a description of the vehicle and spotted it traveling on S. Trenton Street at W. Harvie Avenue.

Police stopped the vehicle, identifying 53-year-old Steven Henson of Gastonia as the driver. 37-year-old Shawn Clarke of Charleston, S.C. was identified as the suspect who had entered the bank.

Evidence of the robbery was found inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Clarke and Henson were arrested and charged with robbery.