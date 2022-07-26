COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston man is facing charges after federal prosecutors allege he was in possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Joshua R. Buckley, 28, was arrested on July 18 and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force after the agency received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Each charge is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment on each count.

Jail records indicate Buckley was released from Al Cannon Detention Center on July 20 after posting bond.