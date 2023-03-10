CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man entered a guilty plea after being accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

According to the USAO, it was found that Antonio Brown-Sanders, 26, applied to the SBA to receive an Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) with fraudulent information stating he owned a lawn care business.

“The application submitted by Brown-Sanders also falsely represented the number of employees and gross revenues for the fraudulent lawn care business,” a release stated.

Brown-Sanders was lent a total of $81,600.

Brown-Sanders’ guilty plea subjects him to a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.