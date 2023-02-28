CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man after he reportedly hit a woman with a piece of wood.

Joseph Wright, 57, is charged with assault and battery (high and aggravated nature), Charleston County jail records show.

Police on Monday, just after 1:20 p.m., responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman with baseball bat at Martha’s Quick Stop on King Street.

A woman, 56, was found lying on the ground bleeding from a cut at the back of her head, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On surveillance video, police saw a man; identified as Wright, getting off a bicycle as he approached the woman and chased her with what appeared to be a two-by-four.

The victim tried fleeing from Wright but tripped over his bicycle before being hit in the head with the piece of lumber, the report stated.

Wright swung at the victim again after dragging her off the bike.

Authorities met with the victim at the Medical University of South Carolina, and were told that she knew Wright for about one month, and she complained of Wright harrasing her.

Wright also threatened to harm the woman if she tried calling the police.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.