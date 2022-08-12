CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old Charleston man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Scott Cascone was arrested after Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant on his home.

An undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations noticed a chat room user under the name “unclebaddy” who posted a link that contained a child pornography video in November 2015, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

“HSI agents also learned that Cascone was being investigated by the West Virginia State Police for having online sexual communications with a 14-year-old West Virginia girl,” the attorney’s office said. “Follow up investigation by HSI determined that on three occasions Cascone enticed the minor to produce sexually explicit images of herself, and to text the images to Cascone.”

Agents found several images and videos of child pornography.

United States District Judge Margaret B. Seymour sentences Cascone to 300 months in federal prison, with lifetime court-order supervision to follow. Cascone is also ordered to pay $27,500 in restitution.