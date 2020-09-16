Charleston man sentenced to prison for child enticement

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WCBD) – A Charleston man has been sentenced to over six years in prison on charges of “child enticement.”

According to the Office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan Palmieri (37) traveled to St. Louis in January of 2019 to meet with a 13-year-old victim, whom he met on an app.

He made the trip again on April 29, 2019. During both trips, “Palmieri rented an Airbnb and engaged in several sexual acts, including sexual intercourse, with the victim.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, the St. Louis County police Department, Jefferson County Police Department, and the St. Louis Child Exploitation Task Force.