CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting in the direction of officers who had responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home.

Officers responded to a residence on Balsam Street around 9:45 p.m. on Monday in reference to a domestic verbal argument. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The suspect, Jerry Bergeron, 33, reportedly became aggressive and shouted at officers as they were leaving the scene, according to the Charleston Police Department. Shortly after the officers departed, they heard gunshots coming from the residence.

When officers returned to the residence, multiple shell casings and several bullet holes were found in the fence. The shots appeared to be aimed in the same direction officers had exited the property.

Bergeron was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits.

He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.