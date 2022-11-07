CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Two Charleston men were indicted Monday by a federal grand jury on multiple firearm and drug charges.

Antwon Brown a.k.a. “Blee” (28) and Antonio Fyall III (19) were indicted after an investigation connected to the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. The evidence-based program is part of the Department of Justice’s effort to reduce violent crime by focusing “enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders” and partnering with local crime prevention programs.

Brown was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Fyall was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance.

After the indictment, officers “placed a legal hold on the property where the illegal activity occurred” and “seized an additional piece of property, several thousand dollars of cash, and firearms associated with the drug distribution conspiracy.”

If convicted, Brown could face life in prison. He is currently detained pending trial. Fyall could face up to five years in prison and is currently out on bond.