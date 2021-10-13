Charleston PD: Man wanted for attempted murder, connecting to July shooting on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department (CPD) seeks help from the public in locating Fred Alfonzo Lance, 40, following a shooting that happened July 3rd in Downtown Charleston.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of King Street in Downtown Charleston.

Authorities say that Lance is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Those with information regarding Lance’s whereabouts are asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (843) 743-7200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stopper at (843) 554-1111.

