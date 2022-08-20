CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Megan Rich was last seen August 12 on James Island. Family and friends said that it was uncharacteristic for the 41-year-old mother to disappear without telling anyone.

On Wednesday night, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) executed a search warrant on the home Brian Baker (59), who is the father of Rich’s youngest child.

Police said that Baker gave investigators false information about her disappearance, which resulted in him being arrested Thursday on obstruction of justice charges.

Thursday evening, police found Rich’s car at a West Ashley apartment complex after a witness spotted it.

On Friday, a boater reported what appeared to be human remains in the water near Lighthouse Point. Police searched the area and later found a body in the marsh, which they confirmed Saturday to be Rich.

The coroner said that her exact cause of death is undetermined pending an autopsy, but it is being investigated by CPD as a homicide.

Baker was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday. The incident happened near Refuge Run on James Island. The street is just over a mile away from the Old Military Road address listed in public records as Baker’s residence.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into Baker’s death.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.